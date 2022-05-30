Watch: Black ink spilled on Rakesh Tikait; Bengaluru event turns battleground

Watch: Black ink spilled on Rakesh Tikait; Bengaluru event turns battleground2 min read . 07:15 PM IST
As black ink was thrown on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru, aggressive supporters clashed against one another at the Gandhi Bhavan.
On May 30, miscreants spilled ink on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during a farmers' organisation event at the Gandhi Bhavan here, and three persons were arrested as a result of the attack. Conflicts erupted between the organisers and the miscreants shortly after the incident, with both sides assaulting each other with plastic chairs. 'Modi-Modi,' the miscreants allegedly yelled. Three people have been arrested in this case by the High Grounds police.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "We are in touch with the officers. Three people have been arrested and are being interrogated. I denounce this act. Everyone has got the right to freedom of expression under the Constitution."
The accusation that individuals who targeted Rakesh Tikait were BJP leaders was denied by Jnanendra.
The event, which included a press conference, was held to "clear doubts" about farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar following a sting operation against him, according to the organisers, and Tikait was invited. The miscreants pretended to take notes in the meeting by posing as journalists in the crowd.
One of them then proceeded to the stage, ostensibly to adjust the microphone in front of Rakesh Tikait, before attempting to attack him with the microphone. Another individual arrived and splattered ink on Tikait's turban, face, white kurta, and green scarf around his neck, staining his turban, face, white kurta, and green shawl. Rakesh Tikait, in response to the incident, said that the attack on him was carried out in collusion with the state administration.
"The local police are responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of the government," Rakesh Tikait told reporters.
Rakesh Tikait demanded an independent and fair investigation into the case to ascertain the credentials of the men who staged the attack. After the incident, Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar called on the farmer leader. The Aam Aadmi Party too condemned the assault.
(With agency inputs)
