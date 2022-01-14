Uttar Pradesh: BSP worker Arshad Rana on Friday claimed that he was asked to arrange ₹50 lakh for assembly ticket from his senior leaders.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Rana said he has been working for 24 years. He was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018 (for 2022 UP polls) by Shamsuddin Rain.

“I have been trying for months to get in touch with Rain, but he is not responding to my calls. But today, I went to BSP office in Muzzafarnagar, where district president Satish Kumar asked me to arrange ₹50 lakh. I had already paid about ₹4.5 lakh," Rana said.

#WATCH | I've been working for 24 years; was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018 (for 2022 UP polls), have been trying to get in touch with party, no proper response; have been told to arrange ₹50 lakhs...had already paid about ₹4.5 lakh: BSP's Arshad Rana pic.twitter.com/iIRCOPQ9is — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

Earlier in the day, he bitterly cried claiming that he was promised a ticket in Uttar Pradesh election, but was denied at the last moment. He said he had been putting up hoardings and banners for the party for the upcoming polls, but now the party was saying someone else would be contesting from the seat.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BSP worker Arshad Rana bitterly cries claiming that he was promised a ticket in UP election only to be denied ticket at the last moment despite putting up hoardings for the upcoming polls pic.twitter.com/DMe8mDHk2J — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

Polling in UP will take place in seven phases from February 10.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.