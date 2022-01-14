OPEN APP
Uttar Pradesh: BSP worker Arshad Rana on Friday claimed that he was asked to arrange 50 lakh for assembly ticket from his senior leaders. 

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Rana said he has been working for 24 years. He was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018 (for 2022 UP polls) by Shamsuddin Rain. 

“I have been trying for months to get in touch with Rain, but he is not responding to my calls. But today, I went to BSP office in Muzzafarnagar, where district president Satish Kumar asked me to arrange 50 lakh. I had already paid about 4.5 lakh," Rana said. 

Earlier in the day, he bitterly cried claiming that he was promised a ticket in Uttar Pradesh election, but was denied at the last moment. He said he had been putting up hoardings and banners for the party for the upcoming polls, but now the party was saying someone else would be contesting from the seat. 

Polling in UP will take place in seven phases from February 10.

