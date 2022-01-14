This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
“I have been trying for months to get in touch with Rain, but he is not responding to my calls. But today, I went to BSP office in Muzzafarnagar, where district president Satish Kumar asked me to arrange ₹50 lakh. I had already paid about ₹4.5 lakh," Rana said.
Earlier in the day, he bitterly cried claiming that he was promised a ticket in Uttar Pradesh election, but was denied at the last moment. He said he had been putting up hoardings and banners for the party for the upcoming polls, but now the party was saying someone else would be contesting from the seat.
