Amid flooding and heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal in several districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, buses and cars were swept away in the Uthangarai area of Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Monday.

An overflowing lake carried away vehicles parked on the road near the Uthangarai bus stand after the district recorded a staggering 503 mm of rainfall.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several districts of Kerala. The Met Department predicted significant rainfall in Kerala due to the cyclone currently positioned as a strong low-pressure area over northern Tamil Nadu.

The IMD said the system is expected to intensify as it moves towards the Arabian Sea, passing over northern Kerala and Karnataka by December 3.

The state will experience light to moderate rain across most regions on Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is anticipated on Tuesday in the northern and central parts of the state. The IMD said that intermittent light to moderate rain with occasional thunderstorms will persist over the next five days.

According to the IMD updates, five northern districts—Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram—received red alerts on Monday. Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts received orange alerts, while Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta received yellow alerts.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visits affected districts Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Monday that he will visit Viluppuram and Kallakurichi districts, heavily impacted by the cyclonic storm Fengal, to inspect the damage and provide assistance to people.

"I am personally visiting Viluppuram and Kallakurichi districts to see the severe damage caused by Cyclone Fengal and help the people," CM Stalin said in a post on social media platform X.

Stalin also said he was in touch with Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam, who is working in the Cuddalore district.

The CM appointed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Muthuswamy and Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister R Rajendran to oversee the situation and rescue operations in Krishnagiri district.