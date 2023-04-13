Watch: By-stander throws bottle at Atiq Ahmed while being taken to Prayagraj court1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 03:08 PM IST
- Despite heavy security was deployed outside the court, the by-stander managed to throw a bottle at the former MLA.
While being brought to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, convicted gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed on 13 April was thrown a bottle by a by-stander.
