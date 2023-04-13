While being brought to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, convicted gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed on 13 April was thrown a bottle by a by-stander.

Despite heavy security was deployed outside the court, the by-stander managed to throw a bottle at the former MLA.

#WATCH | A by-stander at CJM court in Prayagraj throws a bottle at former MP Atiq Ahmed who has been brought to the court for an appearance in Umesh Pal murder case pic.twitter.com/AWFu7PyNLz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023

Apart from Atiq, the Uttar Pradesh police also brought his brother former MLA Ashraf to the CJM court.

As per details, the Prayagraj police unit is likely to plead for a 14-day custody remand of Atiq and his brother Ashraf to question them.

Earlir on 28 March, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj MP-MLA Court held Ashraf along with Atiq Ahmed held guilty in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. Also, the court sentenced Atiq to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of the now-deceased Umesh Pal.

Meanwhile, son of a gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed -- Asad and son of Maksudan -- Ghulam, were killed in an encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal in Jhansi on Thursday. Both of them were both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj and had a reward of ₹5 lakh each. The UP STF also reported the recovery of sophisticated foreign-made weapons.

On February 24, Umesh Pal - along with his two police security guards - was fatally shot outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj. He was a a crucial witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

