Meanwhile, son of a gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed -- Asad and son of Maksudan -- Ghulam, were killed in an encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal in Jhansi on Thursday. Both of them were both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj and had a reward of ₹5 lakh each. The UP STF also reported the recovery of sophisticated foreign-made weapons.