Subscribe

Watch | Chaos ensues at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport as operational issues cause flight delays

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport experienced chaos on December 3 due to flight delays linked to operational issues. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated3 Dec 2025, 12:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Chaos unfolded at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport due to operational delays.
Chaos unfolded at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport due to operational delays.

Wednesday morning at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, was full of chaos as operational issues caused flight delays. As furious passengers tried to check-in, the airport staff struggled to address their grievances on 3 December.

Advertisement

Watch video here:

This comes a day after RGIA received a threat email warning about "certain anti-social elements are planning to carry out an attack using remote-controlled explosive devices on board the flight once it lands in Hyderabad".

As per the safety protocol, the authorities diverted Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight to Mumbai and conducted elaborate security checks. However, nothing suspicious was found.

Advertisement
 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaWatch | Chaos ensues at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport as operational issues cause flight delays
Read Next Story