Watch: Chariot crashes during festival in Karnataka, devotees narrowly escape

The nation has still not absorbed the devastating Morbi bridge collapse and one thought that binds every citizen of the country is to avoid any such incident in the future. But, on Tuesday, devotees in Karnataka had a narrow escape when a temple chariot that was being carried to the Veerabhadreshwara Temple fell due to a broken wheel. The video of the incident which went viral on social media conveys the tense environment in the area after the incident.
No casualty was reported in the accident, as devotees noticed the chariot disbalancing and swiftly cleared the area around the chariot. The chariot was taken out during the Rathotsava celebrated in the month of Karthika.
Veerabhadreshwara Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva is believed to be thousands of years old and was constructed to honor Lord Shiva when he killed the demon, Dakshabrahma.
On the Morbi tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday and stressed a "detailed and extensive" inquiry into all the aspects of the bridge collapse. He also asserted that learnings from the incident are also very crucial to prevent such devastating tragedies in the future.
PM Modi directed the authorities to be in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all the help they require. He visited the site of the bridge collapse and also met injured in the hospital. The prime minister also lauded the efforts of those involved in rescue and relief work
The high-level meeting also included Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Gujarat will observe a state-wide mourning on 2 November for the victims of the tragedy and their families.
The Chief Minister appealed to everyone all across the state to pray for the eternal peace of departed souls and also to give strength to the families of the victims, to bear this trauma.
