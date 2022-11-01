Watch: Chariot crashes during festival in Karnataka, devotees narrowly escape

The nation has still not absorbed the devastating Morbi bridge collapse and one thought that binds every citizen of the country is to avoid any such incident in the future. But, on Tuesday, devotees in Karnataka had a narrow escape when a temple chariot that was being carried to the Veerabhadreshwara Temple fell due to a broken wheel. The video of the incident which went viral on social media conveys the tense environment in the area after the incident.

