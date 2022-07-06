"In the morning we got the information from our Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, which is handled by the Coast Guard, that a ship-Global King-1-which was on the passage from Khor Fakkan (UAE) to Karwar (India) got flooded in between. It was around 185 km away from Porbandar at that time," he told reporters on Wednesday night. Commenting on the rescue operation, he said the weather was very rough due to the monsoon but pilots took air sorties.