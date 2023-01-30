In a viral video on social media, comedian Aiyyo Shraddha took a take on layoffs that have shaken the tech industry.

In the video, she says that HR have gone from 'diversity and inclusion' to 'adversity and expulsion.'

"From work from home to work from office to work for somebody else and all this after all the employee interaction activities to keep employees happy. For that you need employees'. They should have focused on keeping employees," she said.

She went on to say that 'companies wanted to be families.'

In her video she said, "Why have this confusion. You did not adopt me, you hired me,"

She went to talk about ChatGPT. She said that people lost jobs as investors wanted maximum returns on investments. She said that AI can only do ‘what humans have done till now.’

“She said if ChatGPT wants to take away our jobs it will have to get into line, behind geo-politics and pandemic and investors and shareholders. I lost my job because investors of the company were not sure if there investment will become 400x in coming years. How will we go to Mars!," she said.

“Someone else lost jobs as investors thought if the other co can layoff 12 k ppl and still work as usual shouldn't we also do the same," she said.

“AI can overtake human paranoia and human curiosity. AI can do what human being have been doing. Only humans can do what human beings haven't done before," she said.

She went on to say that universities have to do ‘course correction’ in the near future.

“ChatGPT is not eating into our jobs. It has made a meal out of my 4 year engineering course. Universities have to do a course correction. What is there to be taught if all has been outsourced to a robot," she said in her video.

Recently, the tech industry worldwide has laid off thousands of people.

Google parent Alphabet Inc announced 12,000 job cuts, more than 6% of its global workforce, becoming the latest tech giant to retrench after years of abundant growth and hiring

Microsoft said it would cut 10,000 jobs by the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, while e-commerce giant Amazon said company-wide layoffs would impact over 18,000 employees.

Meta, Facebook-parent cut 13% of its workforce, or over 11,000 employees amid a weak advertising market and mounting costs.