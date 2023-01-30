Watch: Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha’s hilarious take on layoffs2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Google parent Alphabet Inc announced 12,000 job cut, while Microsoft said it would cut 10,000 jobs by the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023
In a viral video on social media, comedian Aiyyo Shraddha took a take on layoffs that have shaken the tech industry.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×