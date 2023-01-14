A Congress MP from Jalandhar -- Santokh Singh Chaudhary -- on 14 January died after suffering a heart attack, as he collapsed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
During the Congress's outreach programme, the Jalandhar MP and Rahul Gandhi can be seen walking together at the Yatra, and Santokh Singh Chaudhary can He was also be seen raising slogans of ‘Bharat Jodo’ near an intersection of roads leading to Phagwara and Phillaur.
Punjab leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said: “Chaudhary was walking along with a Congress MP from Kerala when he suddenly collapsed after suffering a massive cardiac arrest."
The Jalandhar MP was rushed in an ambulance to the civil hospital in Phagwara where the he was declared brought dead. He was 76. Later his body was taken to his Jalandhar residence.
Meanwhile, Gandhi expressed shock over the sudden demise of Chaudhary and said, "he was a down to earth hardworking leader, a pious person and a strong pillar of the Congress family, who dedicated his life to public service from Youth Congress to Member of Parliament," adding, “I express my condolences to the bereaved family."
Expressing his sorrow, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Santokh Singh Chaudhary's death was “a great blow to the party and organisation", reported Hindustan Times.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary.. May God rest his soul in peace."
After Choudhary's demise, the Yatra was suspended for today. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, said that the Yatra will be remain suspended for 24 hours as a mark of respect for Choudhary. It will resume tomorrow afternoon from Khalsa College Ground, Jalandhar.
