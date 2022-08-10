CWG 2022 Gold medallist Badminton star Lakshya Sen was received with celebratory reception at the Bangaluru airport where he shook leg with his fans and loved ones
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Commonwealth Games 2022 star shuttler Lakshya Sen who clinched Gold for India received a warm welcome from fans at the Bengaluru airport.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Commonwealth Games 2022 star shuttler Lakshya Sen who clinched Gold for India received a warm welcome from fans at the Bengaluru airport.
Sen bagged country's second badminton gold defeating Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the final of the men's singles category. Sen gave a spectacular performance with a comeback to win a thrilling match 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16.
Sen bagged country's second badminton gold defeating Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the final of the men's singles category. Sen gave a spectacular performance with a comeback to win a thrilling match 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16.
Fans and loved ones of the Gold medallist received him with an overwhelming welcome with cheers and beats of dhols ringing through the airport. The shuttler wasted no time and shook a leg with his fans and loved ones in celebration of his successful first major competition.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fans and loved ones of the Gold medallist received him with an overwhelming welcome with cheers and beats of dhols ringing through the airport. The shuttler wasted no time and shook a leg with his fans and loved ones in celebration of his successful first major competition.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also got some pictures clicked with his fans. Watch the athlete dancing with his fans in this tweet posted by ANI today morning.
He also got some pictures clicked with his fans. Watch the athlete dancing with his fans in this tweet posted by ANI today morning.
Sen expressed happiness about the welcome he received at the airport to ANI.
Sen expressed happiness about the welcome he received at the airport to ANI.
He said, "There was a lot of pressure this time because of the past results as well. I knew that it was not going to be easy. But I had the belief that I could go all the way from the beginning. So, I made it. I am used to these types of welcomes now. Would like to thank everyone who came."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said, "There was a lot of pressure this time because of the past results as well. I knew that it was not going to be easy. But I had the belief that I could go all the way from the beginning. So, I made it. I am used to these types of welcomes now. Would like to thank everyone who came."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India's spectacular Badminton streak at CWG 2022
The Indian contingent won six medals in Badminton at the Commonwealth games at Birmingham, consisting of three golds, one silver and two bronze medals.
PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen won the gold medal in the men's and women's singles categories.
PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen won the gold medal in the men's and women's singles categories.
Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy won gold in the men's doubles category. Indian mixed badminton team won a silver medal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy won gold in the men's doubles category. Indian mixed badminton team won a silver medal.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kidambi Srikanth and Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand won bronze medals in men's singles and women's doubles categories.
Kidambi Srikanth and Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand won bronze medals in men's singles and women's doubles categories.
India wrapped up its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign at fourth position with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). Wrestling topped the medal chart with 12 medals including six gold while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals.
India wrapped up its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign at fourth position with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). Wrestling topped the medal chart with 12 medals including six gold while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals.
Commonwealth Games 2022 was India's fifth-best performance with their best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Commonwealth Games 2022 was India's fifth-best performance with their best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Alexander Stadium witnessed the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.
Alexander Stadium witnessed the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.
Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games. The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria, the state where the games will be held in Australia in 2026.
Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games. The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria, the state where the games will be held in Australia in 2026.