WATCH: Delhi lashed by overnight rain, traffic crawls on waterlogged roads

Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Saturday, affecting traffic in several parts of the city due to waterlogging in several places.

Waterlogging at Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar, among others, slowed down traffic in the area.

The downpour began late at night around 11 pm on Friday and has continued till Saturday morning.

Watch Delhi's waterlogged streets and traffic:

Delhi Traffic Police have also issued an alert, and said, “Traffic may be affected on Lodhi Road in the carriageway from Madarsa towards Lodhi Hotel due to bending of a tree towards the road Lodhi Garden.”

Commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch and plan their journey accordingly.

Over 100 flights delayed IndiGo, SpiceJet and Delhi airport issued a travel advisory for the flyers.

According to Flightradar, 105 flights were delayed earlier today. At 7:20 am, it displayed that 13 flights to the Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed, whereas 92 outbound flights were operating beyond their scheduled time.

The Delhi Airport said, “As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines.”

Red alert for heavy rains The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for most parts of Delhi-NCR.

The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms for parts of North, West, South, South East, and Central Delhi districts for the day.