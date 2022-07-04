Watch: Delhi man hits dog's head with iron pipe, strikes people who try to stop

Watch: Delhi man hits dog's head with iron pipe, strikes people who try to stop2 min read . 04:57 PM IST
A morning walker hit a dog in the skull with an iron rod in a fit of rage, then picked it up by the tail and dumped it in the garbage.
A morning walker hit a dog in the skull with an iron rod in a fit of rage, then picked it up by the tail and dumped it in the garbage.
An angry morning walker struck a dog on the head with an iron rod and then scooped up the creature by its tail and threw it away in a horrific act of cruelty. In Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Sunday, the entire episode was captured on film.
An angry morning walker struck a dog on the head with an iron rod and then scooped up the creature by its tail and threw it away in a horrific act of cruelty. In Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Sunday, the entire episode was captured on film.
In addition to viciously beating the dog, the accused is seen in the video swinging the rod at people who rushed in to save the dog. Police say that around 9.27 am, PS Paschim Vihar East received a PCR call of a "quarrel." The event occurred while Dharamvir Dahiya went out for a morning walk in the Paschim Vihar neighbourhood, it was discovered during the investigation.
In addition to viciously beating the dog, the accused is seen in the video swinging the rod at people who rushed in to save the dog. Police say that around 9.27 am, PS Paschim Vihar East received a PCR call of a "quarrel." The event occurred while Dharamvir Dahiya went out for a morning walk in the Paschim Vihar neighbourhood, it was discovered during the investigation.
"A dog owned by a resident of A block Paschim Vihar started barking at Dharamvir. After that, he picked up the dog by its tail and threw it. Rakshit, the owner of the dog, came to its rescue it but Dahiya attacked the dog again. In the meantime, the dog bit Dharamvir. This led to a minor scuffle between Dahiya and Rakshit," said police.
"A dog owned by a resident of A block Paschim Vihar started barking at Dharamvir. After that, he picked up the dog by its tail and threw it. Rakshit, the owner of the dog, came to its rescue it but Dahiya attacked the dog again. In the meantime, the dog bit Dharamvir. This led to a minor scuffle between Dahiya and Rakshit," said police.
You may watch the video here. Please note that the visuals may be deeply disturbing for some.
You may watch the video here. Please note that the visuals may be deeply disturbing for some.
Following a while, Dahiya returned with an iron pipe and struck the dog in the head. Police said that he also used the pipe to strike Rakshit (25) and another man, Hemant (53). Later, Dharamvir Dahiya stormed Rakshit's home to retrieve the pipe used in the attack. He also struck and hurt Renu alias Yashoda while doing so (45).
Following a while, Dahiya returned with an iron pipe and struck the dog in the head. Police said that he also used the pipe to strike Rakshit (25) and another man, Hemant (53). Later, Dharamvir Dahiya stormed Rakshit's home to retrieve the pipe used in the attack. He also struck and hurt Renu alias Yashoda while doing so (45).
While Dahiya sought treatment for dog bites at the Park Hospital in Khyala, all the injured people had medical examinations.
While Dahiya sought treatment for dog bites at the Park Hospital in Khyala, all the injured people had medical examinations.
"On the statement of Rakshit (owner of the dog), a case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act registered at Paschim Vihar East Police Station. Investigation of the case is in progress and facts are being verified," said Delhi Police.
"On the statement of Rakshit (owner of the dog), a case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act registered at Paschim Vihar East Police Station. Investigation of the case is in progress and facts are being verified," said Delhi Police.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)