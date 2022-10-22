Watch: Delhi Metro shares hilarious meme on Diwali crackers, goes viral

Watch: Delhi Metro shares hilarious meme on Diwali crackers, goes viral1 min read . 09:25 PM IST
With Diwali knocking the doors and people excited to celebrate the festival, many people are also trying to pick up crackers and take them to their homes.
However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had some other plans and it shared a hilarious reel on its Instagram feed.
In the reel that DMRC shared, they wrote, "Passengers: Are we allowed to carry firecrackers inside the Delhi Metro?" To this, they have replied using the popular song by Daler Mehndi Na Na Na Re.
Though the reel was post few hours back, it has garnered over 20,000 views. The video has also 1,161 likes. It was even shared on DMRC Twitter handle, where it was retweeted 63 times.
One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "That's quite innovative." Another person said, "Their Insta managers deserve a raise!" Someone else added, "Hahahaha this is so funny. Can't get over the awesome creativity." Many other users have reacted by using emojis.
