Watch: Delhi police personnel celebrate Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhis to traffic violators

Delhi Police creatively encouraged road safety by tying rakhis on traffic violators' wrists while administering fines, raising awareness of traffic rules during the festival.

Anjali Thakur
Published9 Aug 2025, 03:34 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2025: The Raksha Bandhan festival, also known as Rakhi, is celebrated across India.(x/@ani)

Delhi Police marked this year’s Raksha Bandhan with an innovative twist to promote road safety. A video shared by news agency ANI shows police personnel tying rakhis on the wrists of traffic violators while also issuing fines.

See the video here:

This creative initiative aims to raise awareness about traffic rules and encourage safer driving habits.

The Raksha Bandhan festival, also known as Rakhi, is celebrated across India. This year it will be celebrated on 9 August 2025.

The joyful festival celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers. On this occasion, a sister ties a string bracelet or amulet, usually made from red or yellow thread, called a Rakhi, on the right wrist of her brother, and the siblings exchange sweets and wishes.

