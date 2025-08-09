Watch: Delhi police personnel celebrate Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhis to traffic violators

Delhi Police marked this year’s Raksha Bandhan with an innovative twist to promote road safety. A video shared by news agency ANI shows police personnel tying rakhis on the wrists of traffic violators while also issuing fines.

Advertisement

See the video here:

This creative initiative aims to raise awareness about traffic rules and encourage safer driving habits.

The Raksha Bandhan festival, also known as Rakhi, is celebrated across India. This year it will be celebrated on 9 August 2025.

Advertisement

Also Read | Dead bodies of 2 Nigerian found in house in Chanakya Place: Delhi police