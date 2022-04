On Saturday night, members of two communities clashed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area after stones were allegedly thrown at a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

In the stone-throwing incident and the clash that followed in the Jahangirpuri area, nine people, including eight police personnel and a civilian, police have said.

In a video published by news agency ANI, Delhi Police is seen using drone cameras for patrolling in Jamia Nagar and Jasola to ensure law and order in the areas.

#WATCH | Delhi Police uses drone cameras for patrolling in Jamia Nagar and Jasola to ensure law and order in the areas. pic.twitter.com/WhDzKg8sFm — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

The drone is seen hovering over close knit houses in the Jamia Nagar and Jasola area , as after a point policepersons are seen walking in groups.

Police have arrested 14 people in connection with the incident. Police sources said more suspects have been identified using CCTV footage and videos on social media and efforts are on to arrest them.

A case was registered by the Delhi Police relating to rioting, attempt to murder and Arms Act. Ten teams of officers from the Crime Branch and Special Cell have been formed to investigate the matter.

Delhi Police today also organised a meeting of the local committee, requested them to counter rumour and misinformation, and assured a fair probe into the clash.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday said that the situation is being closely monitored. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Asthana on the matter. Sources said a copy of the probe report will be sent to the Home Ministry too.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the stone-pelting and called for action against those involved. "Appeal to everyone to hold each others' hands and maintain peace," he said on Twitter.