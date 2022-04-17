This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday said that the situation is being closely monitored. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Asthana on the matter. Sources said a copy of the probe report will be sent to the Home Ministry too.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the stone-pelting and called for action against those involved. "Appeal to everyone to hold each others' hands and maintain peace," he said on Twitter.
