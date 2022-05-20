Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch | Delhi receives light rainfall, brings relief from sweltering heat

Watch | Delhi receives light rainfall, brings relief from sweltering heat

Delhi receives light rainfall
1 min read . 08:17 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

  • Some parts received a heavy drizzle with strong winds, which in turn has brought down the mercury and left a cool breeze in the aftermath.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

National capital Delhi received light rainfall and wind on Friday evening which provided the much needed respite from the sweltering heatwave that have grappled the northern part of the country. 

Some parts received a heavy drizzle with strong winds, which in turn has brought down the mercury and left a cool breeze in the aftermath.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds on Saturday. Partly cloudy sky and rains are likely to keep the mercury in check for the next three to four days.

See here visuals near Delhi Airport.

