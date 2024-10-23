Watch: Delhi teacher climbs high-voltage pole, demads talk with PM Modi, President Murmu; here’s why

A man climbed a high-tension wire pillar in Delhi, demanding to speak with the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and Chief Justice about environmental issues. He claimed to be a teacher from either Bengal or Bihar. Police and fire services rescued him safely.

Published23 Oct 2024, 08:46 PM IST
Man Climbs High-Tension Pole Demanding Talks with Top Leaders in Delhi
Man Climbs High-Tension Pole Demanding Talks with Top Leaders in Delhi(AFP)

In a startling event on Wednesday, a man scaled a high-voltage electric pole in the Yamuna Khadar area. The Geeta Colony Police Station was notified about the situation. Responding quickly, the police, along with the Delhi Fire Service, arrived at the site and successfully rescued the man, bringing him down safely.

 

According to Delhi Fire Service ADO Yashwant Singh Meena, the man was adamant about speaking with the Chief Justice, the Chief Minister, and the Prime Minister.

"At 10:30 am, we received a call about a man who had climbed a high-tension wire pillar. He was demanding to speak with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, and the Chief Justice regarding environmental conservation. It is unclear where he is from, as he has been giving conflicting information," Meena said.

He added that the man mentioned being from either Bengal or Bihar and claimed to work as a teacher. Probe is on

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 08:46 PM IST
