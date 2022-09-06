The boy was inside the lift when an older woman walked in with her pet dog. As the kid moved to the front, the dog jumped up and bit the child on the leg.
In a shocking incident, a pet dog was seen pouncing on a child and biting him inside a lift. And what is more surprising is the fact that the incident happened in front of the pet owner who remained oblivious to the fact that the child was withering in pain. This occurred in a residential complex in Ghaziabad where the CCTV camera captured the entire incident.
The video footage showed that the boy was inside the lift when an older woman walked in with her pet dog. As the kid moved to the front, the dog jumped up and bit the child on the leg.
After the video went viral, it left social media users furious.
Posting the video, one said, this video is from Ghaziabad. Where the dog bit a child in the lift. It is a matter of note that the child seems to be in pain, but still as if it has no effect on the dog's mistress.
"A pet dog bites a kid in the lift while the pet owner keeps watching even while the pet owner the kid is in pain! where is the moral code here just cos no one is looking?" wrote another Twitter user
The authorities were also forced to take cognisance of the matter after the social media uproar. Ghaziabad Police said they have registered a case based on the complaint of the parents. And advance legal action is being taken by the Nandgram police station.
