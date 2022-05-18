Watch | DRDO carries out successful maiden testfiring of Naval Anti-ship missile

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The missile is equipped with many new technologies including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter. The missile guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the indigenously developed Naval Anti-ship missile in Odisha. The missile was launched from Seaking 42B Naval Helicopter from ITR Balasore. According to the Indian Navy, it is the country's first indigenous air-launched Anti-ship missile system.
A video released by the Indian Navy showed that the missile followed a sea-skimming trajectory and reached the designated target with a high degree of accuracy.
The Navy said that all the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. The sensors deployed across the test range and near the impact point tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events.
About Naval Anti-ship missile
The missile is equipped with many new technologies including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter. The missile guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy, and associated teams for the maiden developmental flight test and said that India attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of missile systems.
Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the project team and congratulated the DRDO community.
