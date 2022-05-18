Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Watch | DRDO carries out successful maiden testfiring of Naval Anti-ship missile

Watch | DRDO carries out successful maiden testfiring of Naval Anti-ship missile

Indian Navy in association with DRDO successfully undertook maiden firing of the first indigenously developed Naval anti ship missile
1 min read . 01:48 PM ISTLivemint

  • The missile is equipped with many new technologies including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter. The missile guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the indigenously developed Naval Anti-ship missile in Odisha. The missile was launched from Seaking 42B Naval Helicopter from ITR Balasore. According to the Indian Navy, it is the country's first indigenous air-launched Anti-ship missile system.

A video released by the Indian Navy showed that the missile followed a sea-skimming trajectory and reached the designated target with a high degree of accuracy.

The Navy said that all the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. The sensors deployed across the test range and near the impact point tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events.

About Naval Anti-ship missile

The missile is equipped with many new technologies including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter. The missile guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy, and associated teams for the maiden developmental flight test and said that India attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of missile systems.

Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the project team and congratulated the DRDO community.

