OPEN APP
Home >News >India >WATCH: DRDO conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully conducted a flight test of solid fuel ducted ramjet(SFDR) technology from a test range in Odisha, official sources said.

During the test all subsystems including the ground booster motor have performed as expected, the DRDO said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A passer-by walks past an employment hiring sign while entering a Target store location

US adds 379,000 jobs in February, more than expected, says govt

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST
Once complete, the minister said, it will be an 'engineering marvel' of the country, said Gadkari

India's first elevated Urban Expressway worth 8,662 cr to be completed by next year: Gadkari

1 min read . 07:08 PM IST
Photo: Mint

China to build important 'passageway' to South Asia through Tibet: Report

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST
A medic collects swab sample of a man for Covid-19 test

Delhi: LG Anil Baijal asks authorities to continue with existing Covid strategy

1 min read . 07:02 PM IST

The successful demonstration of SFDR technology has provided DRDO the technological advantage which will enable it to develop long-range air-to-air missiles. At present only a handful of countries have the technology, it said.

The test on Friday was carried out at around 10.30 am from the integrated test range (ITR) launch platform at Chandipur, they said.

During the flight test, the air-launch scenario was simulated using a booster motor. Subsequently, the nozzle-less booster accelerated it to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation, the DRDO said.

The performance of the missile was monitored using the data captured by electro-optical, radar and telemetry instruments deployed by ITR and confirmed successful demonstration of the mission objectives, it said.

The launch was monitored by senior scientists of various DRDO labs, including Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Research Centre Imarat and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, the sources said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the scientists of DRDO and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the successful flight test of SFDR.

On February 28, the Sindhu Netra satellite developed by DRDO was successfully deployed in space. The satellite is capable of automatically identifying the warships and merchant ships operating in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout