The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) on Saturday successfully tested extended range Pinaka (Pinaka-ER) Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System at Rajasthan's Pokhran Range.

The DRDO Laboratory Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) along with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune have designed the system.

#WATCH | Extended Range Pinaka (Pinaka-ER) Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System successfully tested at Pokhran Range. The system is designed by DRDO Laboratory ARDE along with HEMRL, Pune, the technology has been transferred to the Indian industry.



(Source: DRDO) pic.twitter.com/DPXoaB7xpi — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

As per the DRDO, the Pinaka - ER is the upgraded version of the earlier version of Pinaka which has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade. The system has been designed in the light of emerging requirements with advanced technologies enhancing the range.

In June, the DRDO had successfully test-fired enhanced range versions of indigenously developed Pinaka rockets and 122mm Caliber rockets from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

At the time, the Defence Ministry had said that the enhanced range version of the Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45km.

The development of the enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance, news agency PTI cited an official. All the flight articles were tracked by various range instruments in order to check the accuracy of the rockets hitting the target.

