WATCH | DRDO successfully tests extended range Pinaka at Pokhran Range
The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) on Saturday successfully tested extended range Pinaka (Pinaka-ER) Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System at Rajasthan's Pokhran Range.

The DRDO Laboratory Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) along with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune have designed the system.

As per the DRDO, the Pinaka - ER is the upgraded version of the earlier version of Pinaka which has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade. The system has been designed in the light of emerging requirements with advanced technologies enhancing the range.

In June, the DRDO had successfully test-fired enhanced range versions of indigenously developed Pinaka rockets and 122mm Caliber rockets from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

At the time, the Defence Ministry had said that the enhanced range version of the Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45km.

The development of the enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance, news agency PTI cited an official. All the flight articles were tracked by various range instruments in order to check the accuracy of the rockets hitting the target.

