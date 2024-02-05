Several parts of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, on Monday received fresh snowfall, lowering the temperature to -9 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several districts are blanketed with several feet of snow in the Kashmir Valley at present, affecting flights and traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

However, a drone video of Gulmarg has perfectly captured the beauty of the winter wonderland.

Impact of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Due to a drastic change in the weather conditions, a landslide struck the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Kishtwari Patheri near the Sher Bibi area.

Ramsu-Banihal-Srinagar stretch of the highway also recorded massive snowfall, while the rest of the 270-km highway was lashed by rain.

IMD predicts heavy snowfall in 3 states; avalanche warning in Kashmir hills

Chopper service to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district also remained suspended due to inclement weather.

The Bhairo Ghati area of the shrine along with nearby areas witnessed fresh snowfall while the plains, including Katra town, recorded 2.4 mm of rainfall.

According to a MeT department forecast, the weather is expected to improve in Kashmir from Tuesday onwards.

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Several districts in Himachal Pradesh also recorded a decent amount of snowfall in the past 24 hours. Kalpa in Kinnaur received 5.6 mm of snow followed by Bharmaur 5 cm, Gondla 4.2 cm, Keylong 3 cm, Khadrala and Kufri 2 cm each, Kukumseri 1.6 cm and Sangla and Pooh 1 cm each.

Two trucks collide with each other due to sleepary road during snowfall at Kufri near Shimla.

Jogindernagar received 13 mm of rain followed by Slapper 12.5 mm, Rohru 10 mm, and Gohar 9 mm while Sarahan, Sujanpur Tira, Berthin, Nainadevi, Palampur, Seobagh, Shimla, Sundernagar, Dharamshala, Una, Solan received 5 to 7 mm of rains.

State capital Shimla which remained engulfed in thick fog and received 24 mm rain, recorded a high of five degrees, 6.2 degrees below normal on Sunday.

Snowfall in Uttarakhand: Biting cold gripped Uttarakhand after fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of the state and rain in the lower areas on Sunday.

A view of Kedarnath temple covered in snow after fresh snowfall, in Rudraprayag on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund, Auli, Dehradun's Chakrata Chaurangikhal, and Nachiketa Tal in Uttarkashi district received snowfall.

