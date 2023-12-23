comScore
Watch: EAM S Jaishankar speaks on India giving consular access to Nikhil Gupta, presently in Czech custody

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirms that Nikhil Gupta has been provided consular access thrice by the Indian embassy.

FILE: Bengaluru: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at the Rotary Institute 2023 event, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
FILE: Bengaluru: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at the Rotary Institute 2023 event, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Nikhil Gupta needed consular access, so the Indian embassy provided that, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar has confirmed. “He has been provided consular access thrice," he added while speaking on the Indian national in the custody of Czech authorities.

EAM spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said earlier that India had received consular access on three occasions to Gupta. He said necessary consular assistance was being extended to him.

Also Read: Nikhil Gupta 'forced' to eat beef in Czech, Hindu beliefs 'violated', says plea in Supreme Court

"An Indian national is currently in the custody of the Czech authorities pending a request for extradition to the US. We have received consular access at least on three occasions," PTI quoted Bagchi as saying. "We are extending necessary consular assistance as per requirement."

Czech jurisdiction

The case falls under Czech jurisdiction, clarified Vladimir Repka, spokesperson for the Czech justice ministry. Repka's statement came after Gupta's family sought intervention from the Indian Supreme Court. The US has formally requested the Czech government for Gupta's extradition.

Also Read: ‘Matter of concern,’ India on US indicting Indian national Nikhil Gupta in ‘plot to kill’

India has formed a committee to investigate the allegations against Gupta. A family member appealed to the Supreme Court last week, urging the Indian government to ensure a fair trial and intervene in the extradition process.

Gupta, 52, has been in Prague's custody for approximately six months. The US federal prosecutors allege his involvement in a plot against US-based Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has US and Canadian citizenship.

Legal representation

Responding to allegations of inadequate legal representation in the Czech Republic, Repka stated that defendants in extradition cases were always represented. Gupta chose his defence counsel for the extradition proceedings. Repka dismissed any concerns about Gupta's access to the Indian consular office and his diet in prison. The ministry has not received any complaints in these matters.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 23 Dec 2023, 02:17 PM IST
