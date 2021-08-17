Watch: Evacuees chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ as plane from Kabul lands in India

Watch: Evacuees chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ as plane from Kabul lands in India1 min read . 12:33 PM IST
The aircraft had left Kabul carrying Indian personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The aircraft had left Kabul carrying Indian personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan
An Indian Air Force plane with over 100 persons onboard landed on Tuesday at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Kabul in Afghanistan, according to PTI. The C-17 aircraft touched down at the IAF airbase at Jamnagar shortly before noon, the official said.
An Indian Air Force plane with over 100 persons onboard landed on Tuesday at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Kabul in Afghanistan, according to PTI. The C-17 aircraft touched down at the IAF airbase at Jamnagar shortly before noon, the official said.
Evacuated Indians chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Evacuated Indians chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
The aircraft had left Kabul carrying Indian personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital following its takeover by the Taliban.
The aircraft had left Kabul carrying Indian personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital following its takeover by the Taliban.
Immediately after passengers on board the C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft deplaned, they were greeted by people present on the tarmac, the official said.
Immediately after passengers on board the C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft deplaned, they were greeted by people present on the tarmac, the official said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!