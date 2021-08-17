Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Watch: Evacuees chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ as plane from Kabul lands in India

Watch: Evacuees chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ as plane from Kabul lands in India

Photo: Twitter
1 min read . 12:33 PM IST Livemint

The aircraft had left Kabul carrying Indian personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan 

An Indian Air Force plane with over 100 persons onboard landed on Tuesday at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Kabul in Afghanistan, according to PTI. The C-17 aircraft touched down at the IAF airbase at Jamnagar shortly before noon, the official said. 

Evacuated Indians chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The aircraft had left Kabul carrying Indian personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital following its takeover by the Taliban. 

Immediately after passengers on board the C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft deplaned, they were greeted by people present on the tarmac, the official said. 

