Watch: Evacuees chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ as plane from Kabul lands in India

The aircraft had left Kabul carrying Indian personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An Indian Air Force plane with over 100 persons onboard landed on Tuesday at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Kabul in Afghanistan, according to PTI. The C-17 aircraft touched down at the IAF airbase at Jamnagar shortly before noon, the official said.

An Indian Air Force plane with over 100 persons onboard landed on Tuesday at Jamnagar in Gujarat from Kabul in Afghanistan, according to PTI. The C-17 aircraft touched down at the IAF airbase at Jamnagar shortly before noon, the official said.

Evacuated Indians chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Evacuated Indians chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The aircraft had left Kabul carrying Indian personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital following its takeover by the Taliban.

The aircraft had left Kabul carrying Indian personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital following its takeover by the Taliban. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}