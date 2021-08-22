Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his respect to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and said that the leader was a “symbol of trust" for the common people.

"The country has lost a valuable personality and a capable leader. To fulfill the void left by him, we should do maximum hard work for his ideals, his promises and leave no effort in achieving his dreams," Modi said.

The prime minister said Singh lived true to his name given to him by his parents.

“He lived his entire life for public welfare. He made 'jan kalyan' as the mantra of his life, and dedicated his life to the BJP, Bharatiya Jana Sangh family, for an ideology and for the bright future of the country," Modi said.

Kalyan Singh Ji…a leader who always worked for Jan Kalyan and will always be admired across India. pic.twitter.com/nqVIwilT7r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2021

He hailed Singh as a committed decision-maker who symbolised “trust" across the country.

“For the most part of his life, he made efforts for public welfare. Whatever responsibility he had got, be it as an MLA, any post in the government, or as a governor, he had been a centre of inspiration for everyone. He became a symbol of trust for the public," the PM said.

"I pray to Bhagvan Prabhu Shriram to give Kalyan Singh ji a space at his feet. May Prabhu Ram give strength to his family in the hour of sadness to bear the loss. May Prabhu Ram give consolation to people in the country who believe in his values, ideals, culture and traditions," the prime minister said.

Modi, after reaching the residence of Singh here, paid tributes to him and placed a wreath at his body.

Singh died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday night. He was 89.

At around 12.30 pm, Singh’s body was taken to UP Vidhan Bhavan. From there, it will be taken to the office of the state BJP.

On Sunday evening, the body is scheduled to be taken to Aligarh, where it will be kept in a stadium. On Monday morning, it will be taken to Atrauli -- his "karmabhoomi" and "janmabhoomi", Adityanath had said on Saturday.

The last rites will be performed with full state honours in Narora town, around 60 kilometres from Aligarh, on Monday afternoon, he had said.

Uttar Pradesh has announced three-day mourning and a holiday on Monday.

