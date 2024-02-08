Farmers of Uttar Pradesh, marching towards Parliament, were on Thursday stopped by the UP Police at the Noida-Delhi Chilla border. Some of the farmers who tried to scale the police barricades were pushed back by the cops, news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The farmers stopped near the Mahamaya flyover at Noida-Delhi Chilla Border area around 1 PM. They had earlier stated their intent to gherao (surround in protest) Parliament.

The farmers—from hundreds of villages in Noida and Greater Noida—are protesting over various demands, including 10% of abadi plots or their equivalent compensation be given to them in lieu of land acquired from them since 1997 for development projects. Their ongoing protest dates back to 2019, and in 2020-21.

In January 2021, the Authority had sent a letter to the government in line with the farmers' demands. In December 2023, the Greater Noida Authority had approved 10% residential plots for farmers on developed land, reported ANI.

Earlier today, the protesting farmers under the banners of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha, gathered outside the NTCP office in Noida Sector 24 and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority's office, demanding 10% of abadi land.

The farmers had a Mahapanchayat at Greater Noida Authority office on Wednesday, where they decided to march to Parliament on Thursday, demanding the resolution of their issues in a time-bound manner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Nobody listens to us, what should we do. It seems that we have been protesting for over 5 years now. We will take what is in our rights. We are not asking for anything extra, we are asking for what has already been passed. It is our right for the 10 per cent of abadi land," ANI quoted a protesting farmer as saying.

Noida police said Section 144 has been imposed across the city, and all the borders have been sealed for 24 hours. Heavy security has been deployed at all borders.

Noida DIG, Additional CP (Law & Order), Shivhari Meena was quoted by ANI as saying, "Section 144 has been imposed & all the borders have been sealed for 24 hours. Heavy security deployment at all the borders. Arrangements have been made so that the people do not face any trouble. Security has been heightened. We are in talks with the farmers. All the vehicles are being checked." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

