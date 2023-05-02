Watch: Fight between Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli gets ugly after LSG vs RCB match; players struggle to pacify legends2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 07:04 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir approached Virat Kohli aggressively with his players trying to restrain him.
On the day Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pulled a stunning victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir - both legendary personalities of Indian cricket - got involved in a heated exchange. One may remember that these two have a history of confronting each other.
