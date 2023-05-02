On the day Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pulled a stunning victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir - both legendary personalities of Indian cricket - got involved in a heated exchange. One may remember that these two have a history of confronting each other.

More than 10 years back, Gambhir and Kohli confronted each other during RCB's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru. Kohli does not lead RCB anymore except on some special occasions. Gambhir is retired and works as the global mentor at LSG. The aggression, however, refuses to die down.

This guy is also a Modi’s MP! pic.twitter.com/3Fr7qybZaS — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 1, 2023

During the exchange, LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli exchanged words, which led to Gambhir pulling away his side's opening batter Kyle Mayers from a chat with Kohli. Gambhir then approached Kohli aggressively with his players, including the injured captain KL Rahul, restraining him. However, Kohli seemed to be trying to pacify Gambhir with his hand on Gambhir's shoulder, but the conversation soon turned hostile.

Kohli had a heated exchange with Naveen during the 17th over of the chase when the game was all but over. Mishra and an umpire had to intervene then.

Kohli had been extra animated throughout the fielding innings, as RCB successfully defended 126 in an away match that had more crowd support for the visitors than the hosts. He even shushed the crowd after taking a catch to dismiss Krunal Pandya. In the last encounter between these two teams in Bengaluru, Gambhir shushed the home crowd after snatching away a last-ball win.

Twitter users did not take it well anyway. Some of them were seen blaming Gautam Gambhir for his unnecessary aggression while some thought Virat Kohli’s expressions throughout the match was a bit over the board.

“I am not getting into politics here. But it was Gambhir who started during their last match against RCB in Bangalore. Kohli just replied back and Gambhir can’t accept that. Come on, you can do anything but can’t see someone doing back?" wrote one of them.

However, there are some who think it was Kohli who went too far. “Clearly kohli crossed the limit when he showed his shoe to Naveen," wrote one user.