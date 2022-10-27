In a brutal incident, filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra was seen ramming his car into his wife after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle in Mumbai. The incident happened on 19 October.
The CCTV footage that captured the entire incident shows the filmmaker's wife was trying to stop him as he tried to leave. He then rammed her due to which she fell on the ground. He then drove away from the building.
The filmmaker's wife in her complaint said, she came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area. When she went to confront him, he drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit her, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head.
Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Amboli police station against Mishra under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). Further investigation is underway, a police official added.
Mishra is the producer of Hindi film 'Dehati Disco'.
