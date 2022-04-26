Watch | Fire breaks out at Bhalswa landfill in Delhi, 10 fire tenders brought in

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In another incident, a shop caught fire and spread to other stores in Amar Colony's main market in Lajpat Nagar.
Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, "The fire started from a shop on the ground floor and spread to other stores and a restaurant. The fire also spread to the residence and an office on the first floor of the building."
A DTC bus also caught fire on Tuesday afternoon on Vikas Marg area here.
