Watch | Fire breaks out at Bhalswa landfill in Delhi, 10 fire tenders brought in

Watch | Fire breaks out at Bhalswa landfill in Delhi, 10 fire tenders brought in

1 min read . 08:27 PM IST Livemint

  • This year, three incidents of fire were reported in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on 28 March which was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out

NEW DELHI : A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service received information about the blaze around 5.47 pm following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

Efforts are on to douse the flames, officials said.

Watch the video here

This year, three incidents of fire were reported in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on 28 March which was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out.

On Tuesday, three more incidents of fire were reported in the capital.

A fire broke out at the Transport Bhawan on Parliament Street here on Tuesday. The fire started from an air-conditioner in one of the rooms of the building.

In another incident, a shop caught fire and spread to other stores in Amar Colony's main market in Lajpat Nagar.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, "The fire started from a shop on the ground floor and spread to other stores and a restaurant. The fire also spread to the residence and an office on the first floor of the building."

A DTC bus also caught fire on Tuesday afternoon on Vikas Marg area here.

