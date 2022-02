A level 2 fire breaks out in NG Royal Park area in Kanjurmarg of Mumbai. Around 10 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway

A major level 2 fire broke out at NG Royal Park Apartment in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai on Monday. Around 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Fire fighting efforts are on to douse the fire.

No injuries have been reported yet. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

