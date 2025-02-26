WATCH | Fire erupts during ’Chhaava’ screening at PVR Cinemas in Delhi’s Select City Mall

Livemint
Published 26 Feb 2025, 06:48 PM IST
A fire broke out at a PVR cinema hall in Select City Mall in Delhi on Wednesday, 26 February, during the screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava movie.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 pm, causing widespread panic among cinemagoers. According to eyewitnesses, a corner of the movie screen caught fire, prompting immediate evacuation procedures to ensure everyone's safety.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

An officer of Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the fire at 5.42 pm and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Another cinemagoer said as fire alarms started ringing in the hall, everybody rushed to the exit doors. The cinema hall was evacuated, he said.

A fire was reported in a cinema hall in Select Citywalk mall in Saket today, after which five fire engines were sent to douse the fire. The fire has been controlled, said Delhi Fire Service.

The film 'Chhaava' is an action-drama historical movie that has been drawing significant attention in Delhi-NCR, with multiple screenings scheduled across various cinemas, including PVR Select City Walk Mall.

Chhaava officially became the first Indian movie of 2025 to cross the 500 crores gross collection. It is also the first 500 crores worldwide grosser for Vicky Kaushal, surpassing his previous highest-grossing film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Uri had minted 342 crore worldwide.

Vicky Kaushal Starrer - Chhaava

Chhaava is based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. Actor Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of the film and plays his wife, Yesubai.

It also features Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles.

The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Chhaava

Chhaava marked Vicky and Laxman's reunion. The duo had previously worked in 2023's romantic-comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

First Published: 26 Feb 2025, 06:48 PM IST
