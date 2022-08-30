Watch: First glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 07:55 AM IST
- The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha
The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai's most famous Ganpati idol, on Monday unveiled the first glimpse of the idol for devotees of Lord Ganesh.The 10-day festival begins on 'Ganesh Chaturthi', which falls on 31 August this year. Ganeshotsav is the most popular festival in Maharashtra. The pandals set up by various mandals in Mumbai and other places in the state attract thousands of devotees during the 10-day festivities.