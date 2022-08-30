Watch: First glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Other restrictions comprised cap on visitor numbers, installing pandemic-curbing items like sanitizers as well as enforcing mask and social distancing norms. While the height restriction for idols has been removed, BMC officials said households have been requested to cap it at two feet. Incidentally, the BMC this year has also allowed idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP), usually restricted for being harmful to the environment, as a special case. The lack of restrictions has already brought a buzz in areas like Fort, Lalbaug, Andheri, Chembur, Kurla, where extensive lighting and decorations are being installed at pandals.