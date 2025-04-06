Watch: First train crosses new Pamban Bridge inaugurated by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pamban sea bridge, providing rail link between Rameswaram island and the mainland. He also flagged off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service, which made its inaugural run on the new Pamban bridge on Sunday, April 6.

A video clip of the Rameshwaram-Tambaram Express making its inaugural run has surfaced online. In the video, passengers can be seen cheering on and enjoying the new route.

At the inauguration, PM Modi said Tamil Nadu's railway budget has increased more than seven fold. He added that before 2014, rail projects in Tamil Nadu received only ₹900 crore annually, while this year, the railway budget for Tamil Nadu exceeded ₹6,000 crore.

The PM said the new Pamban bridge to Rameswaram symbolizes the union of technology and tradition. He emphasized that a town "thousands of years old" is now connected by a 21st-century engineering marvel.

Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that India's first vertical lift sea bridge, the Pambam Bridge is an engineering marvel.

Vaisnaw also said that the bride is a "pearl" of Tamil culture and a "milestone" in the country's journey to become a developed nation

"Pambam bridge is an engineering marvel. It is the first vertical sea bridge in our country. Pambam bridge is a pearl of Tamil culture. It'a milestone in our dream of becoming a developed nation. Our PM Narendra Modi ji understand the aspiration for Tamil Nadu. He respects the rich and ancient culture of Tamil Nadu and classical Tamil language," Vaishnaw said.

About Pambam bridge Pambam bridge is India's first vertical lift off bridge in Ramanathapuram. The 2.07-kilometre-long New Pamban Bridge, spanning the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu, stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess and visionary infrastructure development.