The first visuals of the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue in Uttarakhand have come up as the rescue team manages to establish contact with the people trapped for the first time. The endoscopic flexi camera reached the trapped workers, ANI reported.

It was revealed on November 12 that a tunnel that was being built to connect Silkyara and Barkot had collapsed. It was revealed that 41 workmen had been trapped in the incident as a result of a muck falling in a 60-metre section on the Silkyara side of the tunnel.

Five government agencies have been pushed into action to try different options to rescue the trapped workers at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

The government has decided to work on all fronts to save the lives of the labourers trapped in the tunnel at Silkyara, as per Anurag Jain.

“In a high-level meeting today, various options were examined based on technical advice and 5 options are to be pursued," the Road, Transport and Highways Secretary earlier said in a video brief.

The rescue team has been making efforts to insert more pipes in the area so that food, water and essential supplies are maintained till, as per Jain.

Professor Arnold Dix

The collapse of the Uttarkashi tunnel has brought the spotlight onto Professor Arnold Dix, a globally-acclaimed expert in tunnel safety and disaster investigations. Professor Dix, known for his proficiency in navigating challenging underground situations, is at the forefront of the complex rescue mission.

This is a race against time for the rescue attempt, which involves 'micro tunnelling' and other creative tactics. A road has already been built to the top of the hill in order to facilitate the drilling of a vertical shaft that will allow workers who are trapped to be rescued. The difficulty of the process is demonstrated by the employment of American-made auger equipment that encountered difficulties while drilling through the trash.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.