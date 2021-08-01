Watch for RBI policy, India PMI, US trade data this week

The widening trade gap has of late become a proxy for how much quicker the US is coming out of the pandemic than the rest of the world. The government’s massive fiscal support has accelerated activity and pushed up pent-up demand, forcing businesses to import goods amidst raw material shortages. Exports are picking up slower as demand for US goods elsewhere is still recovering. Still, consumption has some distance to cover, and this could keep the trade deficit high for now. Economists expect the trend to reverse gradually as the pandemic dissipates and more economies start gathering steam.