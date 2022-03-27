Watch for this week: Capex data, Rajya Sabha polls, April Fool’s Day

The first wave of Rajya Sabha retirements this year is due in early April, with 13 members of the Upper House set to vacate their seats. Elections for these seats are due on Thursday. Five of the members are from Punjab, three from Kerala, two from Assam, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Tripura. They will be picked by members of the Legislative Assemblies of their states through single transferable votes, which will be counted on the same day.The Congress will lose six members and looks unlikely to gain as many back as it does not have the numbers in the respective Assemblies. After its dominant win in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party will look to shore up its strength, which is currently at three. These polls will also be keenly watched ahead of the presidential polls slated for July. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies look comfortably placed to pick its presidential choice because of its Lok Sabha numbers.

