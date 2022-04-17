The week ahead in charts: IMF growth forecast, Q4 results, etc

The Russia-Ukrainewar has led to extreme price pressures globally through higher commodity and food prices, with the euro area also facing the heat in March. The data for the month, due to be released on Thursday, will likely show inflation rising to an all-time high of 7.5%, sharply up from 5.9% in February, according to flash estimates. Should inflation come in at 7.5% in March, it would be nearly four times higher than the 2% midpoint target of the European Central Bank. While the ECB delivered a status quo policy last week, it confirmed it would end the bond purchase programme in the third quarter of the year. There may be some moderation in inflation in April, but high inflationary risks are far from over for the euro bloc. However, the ECB has said it would maintain a level of flexibility as the war also has a significant impact on the region’s economic activity, signalling the pace of normalisation will depend on how the situation evolves.

