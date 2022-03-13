Watch for this week: India inflation, ‘Pi day’, FOMC meet

Retail inflation has been on the rise since September and reached 6.01% in January, with high fuel prices adding to inflation fire despite excise duty cuts. However, a temporary freeze on fuel prices ahead of the Assembly elections in five states despite the rising global crude oil prices is likely to have pulled inflation down in February. Lower food prices and a fading base effect could also help, possibly bringing inflation below the Reserve Bank of India’s 6% upper limit again. The data is due on Monday. The February inflation print will be the latest available figure for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) when it meets in April. However, even if inflation cools, it would be hard for the rate-setting panel to ignore the rising price pressures due to the Ukraine crisis, particularly on the crude oil front. All hopes are pinned on another round of excise duty cuts on fuel to tame the inflation in coming months.

