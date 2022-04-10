The week ahead, in charts: Inflation, IT earnings, etc

The war in Ukraine has sent Europe’s inflation challenge into a miserable zone, prompting some commentators to even project a recession later this year. As the war challenges both inflation and growth, the European Central Bank finds itself in a tricky spot when it reviews its monetary policy on Thursday. The economic sanctions on Russia have hurt Europeans no less: inflation surged to a record 7.5% in March according to a flash estimate, with food and energy prices reaching sky-high levels. While an interest rate hike to check inflation is not likely until growth stabilizes, the war has only led to murmurs of a further easing of monetary policy by the ECB. The central bank denies risks of stagflation, but 21 of 38 economists polled by Reuters saw a high or very high chance in the next two years.