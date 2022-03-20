Watch for this week: IPL, Oscars, TB Day

The date 24 March is observed as World Tuberculosis Day in an effort to create awareness and galvanize action against the respiratory disease. Once known as “white plague", tuberculosis today is the biggest killer among infectious diseases after covid-19. For years, India has had the greatest tuberculosis burden globally, with an estimated 2.7 million Indians suffering from it as of 2019. The theme for this year is: “Invest to End TB. Save Lives." The global fight against TB faces its toughest moment in decades as the pandemic has severely hit both diagnosis and treatment, and funding. Global spending on TB services fell in 2020 for the first time since 2016. This has cost lives: as crucial resources got diverted to pandemic relief, deaths due to tuberculosis rose for the first time in over a decade in 2020, said the World Health Organization. India, too, has slashed funding to its already under-funded national TB programme in the last three years, increasing its reliance on international donor organizations.