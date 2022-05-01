The week ahead, in charts: LIC IPO, US Fed meet

The surge in price pressures because of the Ukraine crisis led to a decline in India’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) to a six-month low of 54.0 in March. However, the impact was not the same for services. On the contrary, services PMI rose to 53.6 in March from 51.8 in February. In April, with disruptions caused by the Ukraine crisis still lingering, both manufacturing and services activity may have been under pressure. The rise in commodity prices across the world and the dent on global growth will hamper overseas demand. The data due to be released for manufacturing PMI on Monday and services PMI on Thursday will show how domestic demand stacks up. Domestic inflation has not been of any relief either and several companies are being forced to hike prices, which could have hampered demand in the country as well. The continuing supply-chain issues may have been an additional pain point.