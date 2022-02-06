Watch for this week: MPC meeting, phase 1 of UP polls

The first phase of polling in 58 constituencies across 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh kicks off on Thursday. This year’s Assembly poll season will include six more phases in UP and elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa until 7 March, with results due on 10 March. The Election Commission of India has extended until 11 February its ban on public rallies and road shows amid the third covid wave. But it has relaxed some restrictions on public meetings and door-to-door campaigning. Amid the curbs, political leaders have been giving press interviews and addressing constituents through the electronic media. The heat is on, with several politicians switching sides.