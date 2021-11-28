Watch for this week: Parliament session, India GDP, Star Health IPO

The Controller General of Accounts (CGA) will release on Tuesday the Centre’s spending and revenue data for the seven months ended October. The Centre’s tax mop-up this year has been strong, aided by a low base, and this is expected to keep fiscal deficit in check even with robust spending. In the first six months, the fiscal deficit was only 35% of the budgeted aim, giving room for a capital expenditure push. Many economists expect the fiscal deficit to come in 20-30 basis points lower than the Budget aim of 6.8% of GDP for 2021-22.

