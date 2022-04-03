The week ahead in charts: RBI meet, PMI and health worries

The RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) meets this week, with an announcement due on Friday. In February, most analysts had expected the panel to shift its focus from growth to inflationary pressures, but that did not happen. The backdrop since then has worsened. The US Federal Reserve has embarked upon rate hikes and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed crude oil prices above $100 per barrel. However, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das remains dovish and analysts do not expect a major shift in the upcoming meeting as well, considering the growth risks that have also emerged from the war. With retail inflation rising above 6% in January and February, the MPC may choose a wait-and-watch policy before it changes its stance and hike rates by 50-100 basis points over the year, according to analysts. All eyes will be on revisions in inflation projections and whether the MPC would continue to view elevated inflation as “transitory".