Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases and events to track in the coming week. This week, the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy meeting will give a sense of the panel’s thinking on its policy normalization timeline. The crisis in Ukraine is heating up as the US is not convinced that Russia is withdrawing its troops, and Indian students are awaiting clarity anxiously. Here’s more:

1. RBI policy minutes

The 8-10 February meeting of the RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) ended in status quo again on key policy rates and an accommodative stance. Market participants were taken by surprise, since brighter signs of growth and growing inflation worries fuelled expectations that the panel would get serious about reversing its stance. But the MPC’s inflation forecasts turned out to be too benign to inspire hope of any policy normalization soon, even as central banks worldwide gradually retire their pandemic-era liquidity measures to tackle inflation.

The minutes of the meeting, due on 24 February, will throw light on the panel members’ reasoning. Jayanth Varma, a hawkish external member, continued to be the sole dissenter to the accommodative stance, but he, too, voted in favour of keeping the policy corridor—the gap between the repo and reverse repo rates—stable. The minutes will give the markets a sense of just how dovish the panel is, and will help analysts recalibrate normalization timelines.

2. Ukraine-Russia

Tensions between the US and its allies and Russia over Ukraine have intensified over the last week. The US does not believe Moscow’s claim that it is “pulling back" troops from Ukraine’s borders. Security experts see a high chance of an escalated conflict throughout February.

Since the Cold War ended, many former Soviet Union nations have joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato). Russia is alarmed by the security implications if Ukraine, too, were to join the bloc. After Ukrainians toppled a pro-Russian president in 2014, Moscow has backed separatist forces to keep the pressure on Ukraine and the West. The conflict since then has already taken some 15,000 lives, Ukraine says. Any escalation could cost more. India has advised its citizens living in Ukraine to leave, and Indian students may start to find flights back home this week as anxious parents wait for clarity.

3. US GDP

After a pandemic-induced contraction of 3.4% in 2020, real GDP of the US grew by 5.7% in 2021, the quickest in more than 35 years, says advance estimates released in January. The rise was fuelled primarily by the infusion of $6 trillion in pandemic relief by the Biden administration. This boosted various major parts of the economy, such as exports and investment. GDP for the October-December quarter also rose by 6.9% on a sequential basis. The second estimates for both will be released on Thursday.

While the GDP data signals robust economic recovery, retail inflation has soared. In January, the consumer price index increased by 7.5%, the steepest year-on-year rise since February 1982. The same factors that have helped GDP recovery—high government aid, robust consumer spending and low interest rates—have also allowed inflation to spike over the last year.

4. Euro area inflation

Consumer inflation in the euro area reached 5.1% (y-o-y) in January 2022, up from 5% last December, as per a flash estimate. The final figure is expected on Wednesday. Energy prices are driving much of this inflation, followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco. Amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, inflationary worries remain high as Europe is largely dependent on Russia for natural gas. Some pipelines are routed via Ukraine.

The European Central Bank (ECB) in early February acknowledged that inflation had remained elevated for longer than previously expected. The International Monetary Fund has backed the ECB’s stance of easy policy, and sees this as a trade-off between supporting growth and keeping a lid on inflation. To keep inflation under its target of 2%, ECB president Christine Lagarde had said that the Bank was ready to “adjust all of its instruments". The Bank is discontinuing its pandemic purchase programme in March, and a rate hike is on the cards in late 2022.

5. Videocon resolution plan

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a plea by Twin Star Technologies Ltd seeking a nod for its plan to acquire debt-ridden Videocon Industries. The National Company Law Tribunal approved the plan last June, but an appellate tribunal overturned it on 5 January. Twin Star, led by industrialist Anil Agarwal, has now moved the top court.

The matter pertains to Twin Star’s ₹2,692-crore bid to acquire Videocon. This amounts to a 95% haircut against the ₹61,771 crore the group owes to its lenders. State Bank of India ( ₹11,487 crore), IDBI Bank ( ₹9,922 crore) and Central Bank of India ( ₹5,278 crore) are the group’s top three lenders. Some other creditors had objected to Twin Star’s plan on the grounds that the bid amount just about made up for the liquidation value. The appellate tribunal agreed, and said the resolution plan defied some provisions of the bankruptcy code, which prompted the Supreme Court plea.

